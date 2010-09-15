Kanye West Speaks On His Mini Movie “Runaway”

“I’m color-correcting this film I shot in Prague a couple weeks ago.” He said the movie — the same film, incidentally, about which he tweeted a week ago, “I want to edit the film on a boat. Where are the good editing boats?” — is called Runaway, and is a 40-minute noir piece based on his new album. “It’s the story of a phoenix fallen to Earth, and I make her my girlfriend, and people discriminate against her and eventually she has to burn herself alive and go back to her world,” he told us. “I’ve been feeling the idea of the phoenix. It’s been in my heart for a while. It’s maybe parallel to my career. I threw a Molotov cocktail on my career last year, in a way, and I had to come back as a better person.”

via NY Mag