Kanye West Speaks On His Passion For Fashion, School Systems And His New Company DONDA

I appreciate having the most nominations at the Grammies but I feel so conflicted by the fact that award shows sometimes are completely illogical. Good logic tells me smile Kanye… the world likes you again… red or blue pill? … aaaaand Swallow lol. I wouldn’t have the prestige I have if it wasn’t partially for the Grammies validation and I honor that. What good is fame and prestige if you can’t use it to help people… I want to help by doing what I know how to do best .. create. I have started a new company and I’m so excited about the name…. it’s got the best name ever of all companies of all time! The name of the company is DONDA. DONDA is a design company which will galvanize amazing thinkers and put them in a creative space to bounce there dreams and ideas.
I am assembling a team of architects, graphic designers, directors musicians, producers, AnRs, writers, publicist, social media experts app guys, managers, car designers, clothing designers, DJs, video game designers, publishers, tech guys, lawyers, bankers, nutritionist doctors, scientist,teachers… DONDA will be comprised of over 22 divisions with a goal to make products and experiences that people want and can afford. We want to help simplify and aesthetically improve everything we see hear, touch, taste and feel. To dream of, create, advertise and produce products driven equally by emotional want and utilitarian need.. To marry our wants and needs. I care about people who have never heard of me… There are over 7 billion people on the planet now.
School systems were designed to turn people into factory workers. Schools should be designed to prep human beings for real life. Spike Jonze and I want to do a Summer school that tries new forms of curriculum. Math classes should teach addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, accounting and money management aaaaaand cut! UNLESS YOU’RE A MATH MAJOR!!!! Kids you should be able to take majors starting in grammar school like how it is at performing art schools. Instead of kicking kids out of schools for using there iPhones… why not promote it? Allow kids to use search engines to do test like the real WORLD!!! Give kids the amount of test they would have in a year in one day but they have to get everything perfect. Some kids have better memories than others… what about emotional IQs… what about kids who do bad in school because of how bad thier surroundings are?
I sit everyday and ask what can I do to make a difference. I know this is not a very rapper thing to say but I haven’t bought a new car or piece of jewelry in about 2 years.
– Kanye West
Kanye West took to twitter yesterday to speak on various things going on in his mind. Above he speaks on his new company, “DONDA,” wanting to make a change in the world and how he thinks school systems should be run. Below he speaks on his passion for fashion and all the endeavors he has taken in his fashion career thus far.
I love being back at my fashion office learning and creating. It’s so challenging and fun and I’m surrounded by amazing people. They so you only live once but every time I come to work I feel like I’m starting a second life. You guys might think I have some type of backing for my line but I don’t. I did the first fashion show out of my own pocket and used the money I made touring to follow my passion. I’ve been working at this for 8 years now …from the first offers to do urban clothing lines that I turned down… To begging Bape to do my line and never making any real headway… To having an office in LA that was shut down after the “MTV” moment along with my tour with GAGA. I moved to Japan for one month after that and designed every night in my room… I had this opportunity to intern at Fendi and was also offered a position to at Versace wich I could not take due to my contract with LV which was for 2 years. I moved to Rome after I left Japan and worked at Fendi for 4 months under cover … I was there to give ideas for the men’s collection.
I snuck to Giuseppe Zanotti Factory still under contract and learned to design woman’s shoes for 2 years before my first show in Paris. After doing the first LV collection I was sure I would get a second shot to create but was never given the opportunity. I designed a sneaker called the YEEZY with Nike. I’m “allowed” to design 1 pair of sneakers every 2 years. I have more ideas. Early 2011 … I moved to Paris and opened a small design studio… the language barrier was quite difficult. I still don’t have a Paris VAT number to this day… I don’t know what a VAT but every time I asked why we didn’t have fabrics they said it was because of the VAT.
I remember being 5 years old picking and my mother taking me with her shopping at the discount fur spots. She said I would always point to the most expensive furs even as a child LOL. It’s something about making clothing that always brings me back to that point. For the first 16 or 17 years of my life the only thing I knew about my woman’s clothing was what my Mom would wear. I guess some critics would joke that I still don’t know anything LOL. My Mom would wear blue jeans with a fur and an embellished “Cosby Show” sweater : ) to pick me up from school. The teachers said I couldn’t focus… I used to get kicked out of class for bringing dirty mags and drawing Nikeys in 4th grade. Being a celebrity has afforded me many opportunities but has also boxed me in creatively.
