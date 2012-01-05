Kanye West Speaks On His Passion For Fashion, School Systems And His New Company DONDA

I appreciate having the most nominations at the Grammies but I feel so conflicted by the fact that award shows sometimes are completely illogical. Good logic tells me smile Kanye… the world likes you again… red or blue pill? … aaaaand Swallow lol. I wouldn’t have the prestige I have if it wasn’t partially for the Grammies validation and I honor that. What good is fame and prestige if you can’t use it to help people… I want to help by doing what I know how to do best .. create. I have started a new company and I’m so excited about the name…. it’s got the best name ever of all companies of all time! The name of the company is DONDA. DONDA is a design company which will galvanize amazing thinkers and put them in a creative space to bounce there dreams and ideas. I am assembling a team of architects, graphic designers, directors musicians, producers, AnRs, writers, publicist, social media experts app guys, managers, car designers, clothing designers, DJs, video game designers, publishers, tech guys, lawyers, bankers, nutritionist doctors, scientist,teachers… DONDA will be comprised of over 22 divisions with a goal to make products and experiences that people want and can afford. We want to help simplify and aesthetically improve everything we see hear, touch, taste and feel. To dream of, create, advertise and produce products driven equally by emotional want and utilitarian need.. To marry our wants and needs. I care about people who have never heard of me… There are over 7 billion people on the planet now. School systems were designed to turn people into factory workers. Schools should be designed to prep human beings for real life. Spike Jonze and I want to do a Summer school that tries new forms of curriculum. Math classes should teach addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, accounting and money management aaaaaand cut! UNLESS YOU’RE A MATH MAJOR!!!! Kids you should be able to take majors starting in grammar school like how it is at performing art schools. Instead of kicking kids out of schools for using there iPhones… why not promote it? Allow kids to use search engines to do test like the real WORLD!!! Give kids the amount of test they would have in a year in one day but they have to get everything perfect. Some kids have better memories than others… what about emotional IQs… what about kids who do bad in school because of how bad thier surroundings are? I sit everyday and ask what can I do to make a difference. I know this is not a very rapper thing to say but I haven’t bought a new car or piece of jewelry in about 2 years.

– Kanye West

Kanye West took to twitter yesterday to speak on various things going on in his mind. Above he speaks on his new company, “DONDA,” wanting to make a change in the world and how he thinks school systems should be run. Below he speaks on his passion for fashion and all the endeavors he has taken in his fashion career thus far.

