Getty Image

Late on Thursday night, the music world had two breaking narratives to keep up with. In the pop realm, Ariana Grande released her new single, “Imagine.” On the hip-hop side of things, Kanye West took to Twitter to try to reconcile his differences with Drake. That apparently didn’t go well, as Kanye accused Drake of threatening him, writing in one tweet, “Drake, if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect, so cut the tough talk.”

It turns out that the situation has escalated even further from there, as now Kanye claims Travis Scott is threatening him as well, writing in a tweet, “I hit Trav earlier today. Now he just hit me. More threats.” In a tweet not long before that, he wrote, “F**k that ‘Sicko Mode’ song. Family first and always.” He later clarified, “I actually like ‘Sicko Mode’ but I don’t like that that is was sneak disses,” seemingly a reference to when Drake rapped on the song, “I still got scores to settle, man / I crept down the block / Made a right / Cut the lights, paid the price / N****s think it’s sweet, it’s on sight.”

Kanye continued in a series of tweets, “I have a problem with sneak dissing. All positive energy I got love for everyone. Just don’t sneak diss or diss at all. I paid the dues for all weirdos. I love everybody all positive energy. No one that is a musician should ever diss me. My existence is for the rights of all artists.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has weighed in on Kanye’s beef with Drake, writing in a tweet last night, “@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake.” She then followed that up with, “My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world.”

