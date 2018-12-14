Getty Image

It looks like Kanye’s mission wasn’t accomplished after all. After going on a lengthy tweet storm earlier today about resolving his issues with Drake, he tweeted that he “finally” got a call from Drake and said “mission accomplished.” But it seems like the men didn’t put their issues to bed. Instead, Kanye claims that Drake tried to “threaten” him, which spurred an even lengthier tirade in which he called Drake out for making light of his and Kid Cudi’s mental illnesses, as well as telling the Toronto rapper “if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect so cut the tough talk.” Kanye referenced the violence at the Pusha T concert as well as the plight of two of his recent collaborators by saying “I got a family and kids. 69 is locked up xxx is dead. The kid that ran on stage is in the hospital.”

He also said, “He be texting people I know like it’s cool But won’t sit and talk with me,” and chided Drake by noting “there would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat.” He has repeated similar sentiments with dozens of tweets in the past hour, clearly not liking the tone of whatever conversation that he had with Drake today. You can look at some of the tweets below and see even more on his profile.

Drake called trying to threatened me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

The kid he had run on stage at Pushas concert is in critical condition — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Since the pool line he’s been trying to poke at me and fuck with me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I got a family and kids. 69 is locked up xxx is dead. The kid that ran on stage is in the hospital — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He running around like he pac — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He be texting people I know like it’s cool But won’t sit and talk with me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When Cudi was in the hospital he sent shots — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

When I go through shit he fucks with me and I’m his idol — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m the guy with the pink polo that made a way for him — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Now he’s so street — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m your oxygen — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You wouldn’t send purple emojis to scooter but you wanna need with your brother — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

That’s why black people never get ahead and and we stay controlled — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Stop the act — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

We both too high profile for you to actually do something to me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You get people hurt at concerts — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Bro stop — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You say all this shut to me but won’t say none of that to J prince — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

I’m up for talking. We need to show all of these fans that black men can@talk without someone ending up dead or in jail — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018