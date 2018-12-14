It looks like Kanye’s mission wasn’t accomplished after all. After going on a lengthy tweet storm earlier today about resolving his issues with Drake, he tweeted that he “finally” got a call from Drake and said “mission accomplished.” But it seems like the men didn’t put their issues to bed. Instead, Kanye claims that Drake tried to “threaten” him, which spurred an even lengthier tirade in which he called Drake out for making light of his and Kid Cudi’s mental illnesses, as well as telling the Toronto rapper “if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect so cut the tough talk.” Kanye referenced the violence at the Pusha T concert as well as the plight of two of his recent collaborators by saying “I got a family and kids. 69 is locked up xxx is dead. The kid that ran on stage is in the hospital.”
He also said, “He be texting people I know like it’s cool But won’t sit and talk with me,” and chided Drake by noting “there would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat.” He has repeated similar sentiments with dozens of tweets in the past hour, clearly not liking the tone of whatever conversation that he had with Drake today. You can look at some of the tweets below and see even more on his profile.
