“I am a god,” Kanye West once rapped on the appropriately titled “I Am A God.” Despite every self-aggrandizing thing Kanye has ever said about himself, though, he doesn’t truly believe that.

If he did, he wouldn’t have so many questions. If he was a god, that would mean he’s omnipotent and all-knowing. There would be no need for him to ponder the nature of things like creativity, authenticity, love, happiness, and life if he had the answers already. If he was a god, he would have no use for philosophy, and yet, he’s writing a philosophy book.

What is a book, though? Books used to be bound collections of paper that presented information and still are in some cases, but now there are e-books, audiobooks, and probably other varieties of book that I haven’t heard of that broaden and warp that definition further. Heck, apparently a Twitter account is a book now, according to Kanye. He returned to tweeting recently and wrote:

“Oh by the way, this is my book that I’m writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity, this is an innate need to be expressive.”

Given Kanye’s history with questioning the structure of things, this makes sense: If The Life Of Pablo is never truly finished and can be altered whenever he feels it appropriate, then why can’t a book be the same way: Fluid and always in progress? Twitter is the ideal platform for Kanye to live out this idea: His ability to instantaneously express himself without any external filter is limited only by how many ideas he has and how quickly he can peck out the letters on his phone.