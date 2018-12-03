Getty Image

When XXXTentacion passed away a few months ago, he apparently left some music behind. A posthumous album titled Skins is set to come out on December 7, and now the tracklist has been revealed. Interestingly, there’s only one featured artist on the record, and it’s Kanye West, with a guest appearance on the song “One Minute.”

Speaking of “One Minute,” it was previously revealed that the album is going to be pretty short, with just a 17-minutes runtime spread across ten tracks, and XXXTentacion previously said of the record, “I’m gonna make this album super short. It’s literally gonna be a minute.”

This apparently isn’t the only collaboration between Kanye and XXXTentacion that’s on the way, as Kanye previously said that the deceased rapper would appear on his upcoming Yandhi album. Kanye wrote of XXXTentacion in a since-deleted tweet following his death, “I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here, thank you for existing.”

Back in September, Kanye also wrote of the rapper in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Bari challenged me when no one else did and when he got in trouble I was scared to say he was my friend just like I did with xxx and that was some p***y shit on my part. I let the perception and the robots control me. That’s the true sunken place. […] Jedis never let perception and cancel culture get between them.”

Check out the Skins tracklist below.

1. “Introduction”

2. “Guardian Angel”

3. “Train Food”

4. “Whoa (Mind In Awe)”

5. “Bad!”

6. “Staring At The Sky”

7. “One Minute” (Feat. Kanye West)

8. “Difference”

9. “I Don’t Let Go”

10. “What Are You So Afraid Of”

Skins is out 12/07 via Bad Vibes Forever/Empire.