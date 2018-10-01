Getty Image

September 29 came and went without even a mention of Yandhi, leaving many Kanye West fans confused and flustered after he had made it a point to push out that date on Twitter and Instagram. He was notoriously studious in releasing the five collaborative albums he’d created in Wyoming on their promised release dates — increasing level of tardiness on each successive project notwithstanding — but now it appears that Yandhi has been pushed way back, according to Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, who tweeted the new release date of November 23 and promised it would be worth the wait.

Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait 😱😘💦💰👑🔥🎥💋👅👏🏼💕😍🔌🤩 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2018

Perhaps Kanye wanted to wait for the backlash from the aftermath of his Saturday Night Live appearance to die down a bit before attempting to release an album to an audience turned hostile. His first performance with Lil Pump for “I Love It” turned out to be prime meme material while his follow-up performances with the rest of GOOD Music largely seemed to disappoint.

However, it was what happened after the cameras stopped rolling that really got the internet buzzing — which was, maybe, the whole point. After delivering a pro-Trump rant onstage during the final performance, Kanye took to his Twitter to again defend the use of his “Make America Again” hat and seemingly call for the repeal of the 13th Amendment. While it’s doubtful that Kanye wants a return to slavery, his poorly worded tweet prompted outcry from a number of celebrities and a wave of outrage that may have extended to Yandhi‘s release. It seems now we’ll have to wait a couple of months to find out if the album is truly worth it.