A quick browse of Kash Doll’s artist pages on most streaming sites has, for the most part, come up pretty empty. The mercurial Detroit rapper is known for posting her music directly to her social pages, including her Youtube, but today, she’s finally released the first mixtape she says won’t be taken down. Brat Mail is a nine-track gift to her fans — called Bratz, after the infamous bobbleheaded “urban” doll series of the 2000s — in celebration of Kash’s 26th birthday.

“Today is not only special because of my birthday but it’s the day my father passed,” she says of the project in its accompanying press release. “Brat Mail is a collection of songs I’ve teased on my socials that my Bratz have been waiting for.” The trim tracklist makes for a breezy listen, but she covers a lot of ground in that short span, flexing her versatile songwriting skills and a polished, braggadocios flow that sets her in the upper echelon of today’s MCs.

What’s your favorite song A post shared by American Doll🎀 (@kashdoll) on Mar 13, 2018 at 11:19pm PDT

While there’s not much personal, introspective material here, Kash does manage to effectively serve up a smorgasbord of materialistic boasts without wasting a bar or sounding stagnant, which is an achievement in itself. The standout in this respect is “I Want” featuring Scrilla, where Kash gloats about getting “any whip I want, any bag I want.” There’s plenty of room on the Bratz bandwagon and Brat Mail is a strong starting point if you need an introduction to the rapper who is only just beginning her rise to stardom.