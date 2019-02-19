Kehlani Brushes Off Her Ex’s Stressed Out Questions On The Dom Kennedy-Featuring ‘Nunya’

02.19.19 34 mins ago

Philip Cosores

Bay Area singer Kehlani is back with more new music, this time bringing along Socal compatriot Dom Kennedy to assist on her breezy new single “Nunya,” which sounds a lot like an early taste of summer. It comes from her new mixtape, While We Wait, a midstream appetizer for her upcoming follow-up to 2017’s SweetSexySavage album. Check it out below.

“Nunya” features all the hallmarks of a west coast radio staple: Warbling synthesizers, Roger Troutman-esque vocoders, and a guest verse from the reigning king of top-down lowrider tunes, Dom Kennedy, kicking a laid-back verse responding to Kehlani’s breezy brush-offs. “Nunya” follows up While We Wait singles “Butterfly” and “Nights Like This” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. The singer also has another new release on the way: Her daughter is due any day. Kehlani posted a .gif to her social media announcing that she’s nine months pregnant today, expressing excitement by way of animated clips of Puss in Boots making his renowned adorable face. With a baby and new mixtape and album on the way, the expecting mother will be busier than ever, but if Cardi B is an example, she should be more than capable of facing the challenge.

While We Wait is due for release February 22 via Atlantic.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

