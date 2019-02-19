Philip Cosores

Bay Area singer Kehlani is back with more new music, this time bringing along Socal compatriot Dom Kennedy to assist on her breezy new single “Nunya,” which sounds a lot like an early taste of summer. It comes from her new mixtape, While We Wait, a midstream appetizer for her upcoming follow-up to 2017’s SweetSexySavage album. Check it out below.

“Nunya” features all the hallmarks of a west coast radio staple: Warbling synthesizers, Roger Troutman-esque vocoders, and a guest verse from the reigning king of top-down lowrider tunes, Dom Kennedy, kicking a laid-back verse responding to Kehlani’s breezy brush-offs. “Nunya” follows up While We Wait singles “Butterfly” and “Nights Like This” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. The singer also has another new release on the way: Her daughter is due any day. Kehlani posted a .gif to her social media announcing that she’s nine months pregnant today, expressing excitement by way of animated clips of Puss in Boots making his renowned adorable face. With a baby and new mixtape and album on the way, the expecting mother will be busier than ever, but if Cardi B is an example, she should be more than capable of facing the challenge.

While We Wait is due for release February 22 via Atlantic.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.