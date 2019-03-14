Getty Image

As social media continues to enhance the way fans engage with their favorite artists, one of fans’ go-to methods of paying tribute is cover songs, some of which have become almost as ubiquitous as the originals and even led to fans becoming artists in their own right. Cover Nation is providing fans another platform to share their renditions of pop hits and now, they’ve teamed up with Bay Area star Kehlani to hold a contest covering her song “Nights Like This” with a $1,000 prize.

The rules are as simple as it gets: Create a cover of Kehlani’s “Nights Like This” and post it online to your preferred platform, as long as the url is open and allows anyone to view (so no private Instagrams or locked Twitters). Submit your entry with the contest form below by April 19, 2019. The winner will be selected by April 30th and will receive a $1,000 gift card to Sam Ash. Cover Nation will select the winning entry.

“Nights Like This” features Ty Dolla Sign and appears on Kehlani’s new mixtape, While We Wait. While We Wait‘s title refers to its status as a teaser for her upcoming, as-yet-untitled sophomore album, as well as her anticipation for the birth of her child.