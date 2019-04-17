Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the latest video from Kehlani’s While We Wait EP, “RPG,” she and 6lack depict a couple’s struggle to reconnect through the invisible barriers of miscommunication and defensive walls. The pair represent this disconnect symbolically through the use of glass rooms causing their separation and rows of old-fashioned telephones they refuse to use.

“RPG” follows “Butterfly,” “Nunya,” and “Nights Like This” as the latest single from the Bay Area singer’s prolific EP, intended as a bridge to hold fans over between albums. Its title is also a reference to the wait for her daughter’s due date, which passed at the end of March with the birth of a healthy baby girl, Adeya. The 23-year-old singer opted for an unmedicated home birth, which she announced on Instagram before taking a short hiatus only interrupted by a tribute post for the late, great Nipsey Hussle. She revealed on her Instagram story today that she was eight or nine months pregnant during the filming of the “RPG” video, joking that she “hid it so well.”

Kehlani has devoted a surprising amount of promotional support to While We Wait, even partnering with Cover Nation to hold a contest to highlight fans’ renditions of “Nights Like This.” The entry deadline is this Friday, April 19, so if you’re interested, get those entries in here. The winner will be chosen April 30 and will receive a $1,000 gift card to Sam Ash musical equipment store, which is more than enough for a decent studio setup.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.