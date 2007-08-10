Keith Murray – Hustle On

first
keith murray is a real MC in case yall didnt know yet..
if you ain’t got his album, ugk’s & common’s in your life I don’t know what you are doing…
he fell of hard this ain’t dope he still got good liricx but that instru and th ewhole vibe …the video ….
im feeling dis song still!
THIS SHIT RIGHT HERE A MUTHAFUCKN ANTHEM!!! KEITH MURRAY HIT SQUAD BITCH EPMD BACK N THE FUCKN BUILDIN ITS ON NOW
tight vid
HIP FUCKING HOP!!!!!! Haters THIS is THAT SHIT!!!
im feeling this dude. keep going dude im feeling you( no homo).
bitch please. be original. if i had a dime fo ery time i heard a rapper said “i aint had no parents so i had to hustle” be creative come up wit sumthin new. he a good lyricist tho
ooo im really feelin dis one…i hope this type of shit keepz up cuz im so tired of them songs comin out lately yall know what i mean
#ur rite but this nigga really didn’t have no parents,they both died wen he waz young and he took care of hiz sister
i mean #13
Ain’t this nigga like 40 years old LMAO
I found myself waiting for a third verse. This is what Hip Hop is supposed to do,leave you wanting more.Haters probally say this shit is wack,then again they like hurricane chris ,soldier boy and the so krispy dude.
You can just Hurricane Chris right now..
Shaking his head like “haha, this the reason hip hop is dead”
—
KEITH MURRAY = Hip Hop
he is dope
This shit crazy! I need this as a ring tone
And the south wondrs why New York be “hatin on them” all the time. Please, and this comin from the West Coast. I know that ya’ll just wanna have a good time but come on, It’s gettin played out. It’s time for these type of lyrics to come back in. I know that other places make party recors as well, but not as much as the south.
