Eminem got busy last night with a blistering BET Hip-Hop Awards freestyle that’s gotten mixed reviews. The verse was impassioned, and continues his firm anti-Trump sentiment — but his observations aren’t really groundbreaking. From undocumented people and immigrants to women denied reproductive rights, to “the Blacks,” to Muslims, to indigenous people, to Puerto Ricans suffering in the aftermath of hurricane season and more, there are plenty of groups who have explained in myriad ways why President Trump is failing them.
Hip-hop is no exception, as artists have come out against Trump in droves since his election. Killer Mike goes in on Trump and Pence all the time. Joey Badass dropped “Land Of The Free” on inauguration day. And perhaps most controversially, there was YG and Nipsey with “FDT,” a song that had the secret service on YG’s ass. All of that was lost on media personality Keith Olbermann though, who tweeted out that Eminem’s freestyle was apparently the moment that legitimized hip-hop music for him after 27 years.
Everybody is a pussy about everything.
Everybody wants reparations for everything, from white men.
This…(wait for it, kiddos)……
…..is how that asshole won.
That asshole won because angry white men voted for him after he told them he’d undo all the social progress we’ve made as a nation in the last 50 years. You can save the dog-whistles, fam. I don’t if no one told you this, but we can all hear them, and we all know what they mean.
>Everybody is a pussy about everything.
As is evident by people feeling the need to call others pussies without really understanding their message.
>Everybody wants reparations for everything, from white men.
What do you mean by “everything”? Like, slavery? Or the imbalance civil rights? Income inequality? Homophobia? Transphobia?
What do you mean by “reparations”? Equality? Not having to live in fear because of your race, sexual orientation, gender identity or religion? Wanting to be able to trust your government?
>This…(wait for it, kiddos)……
>…..is how that asshole won.
Maybe you’re right. Hatred is winning. Fear is winning. Don’t act like it’s the fault of the people that are fighting to improve the quality of life for all people. Blame the people that are scared of losing their sense of entitlement that they get from simply being the dominant race, gender, or religion.
We’ll be looking back on these years wondering, “what if HRC was smarter about managing her emails?”
All yall stupid
Ugh. Fuckin’ people.
As much as I love Eminem, this bullshit drives home a point that I’ve always known: that he is the Michael Bolton of rap. He absolutely loves rap and it more than shows, but most of his fans mainly love him because they can stomach his color.
As far as subject matter, he’s cover just about every cliche that so many rappers are criticized (being famous, drugs, violence, misogyny) and yet people actually think that he’s somehow different than the “other ones”. From a technical standpoint he is amazing but people put him on WAAAY too high of a pedestal. Lose Yourself really had y’all gassed.
People like Michael Bolton because they can stomach his color? Fuck you man! Michael Bolton is the greatest recording artist of all time.
@hank fuck that no talent assclown, he’s the one that sucks
Look, I hear the side of the people in the anti-Olberman tweets but, come on now, it’s not like rap is or has ever been a pure politically mided music genre. Have their been great, politically minded rappers? Of course. There have been many. Is Olberman out of touch and likely unaware of this? Of course. Is rap the most politically minded music genre out there? I don’t know. How do you make that claim in light of things like folk music or blues?
Anyhow, fuck, yeah, Olberman is a wanker, for sure, but I’ll suspect not many people tweeted at him to say “Hey, glad you finally came around, dude.”.
Punk is probably #1
^^Yes, probably. And I feel bad for not having mentioned it.
In 1990 Ice Cube releases “Get Off My Dick And Tell Yo Bitch To Come Here”. This is where hip hop loses Obermann.
Man, I hope Olberman is ok after that “backlash”. His career is probably over…
He was doing what Eminem asked in the last verse of the rap… Picking a side… When forced to between Eminem and Trump, Olberman will be the first one on Eminem’s side of the line. He is now, for all intensive purposes, Eminem’s Ride or Die.
Damn, just when I was about to acknowledge Olbermann as a true authority on all things hip-hop he goes and tweets something like this…