Kendrick Lamar’s Fiery BRIT Awards Performance Featured Rich The Kid Smashing A Car

#Kendrick Lamar
02.22.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments

At yesterday’s BRIT Awards, Kendrick Lamar took home the award for Best International Male Solo Artist, beating out Childish Gambino, Drake, DJ Khaled, and Beck for the honor. That wasn’t the end of Lamar’s night, though, as he also came back to the stage for a performance of “FEEL.” and his Rich The Kid collaboration “New Freezer.”

His performance seems to have been a spiritual follow-up to his Grammys performance with Dave Chappelle and U2, since at one point, the phrase, “This is another satire by Kendrick Lamar,” was displayed on a giant screen, similar to the message shown during the Grammys performance. Like that performance, this more recent one was also unusual.

He began on top of a giant glass box, with a car inside and the stage dimly lit with blue light. About halfway through the performance, the stage became more brightly and warmly lit, thanks in part to pyrotechnics, and the sports car that was in the box was smashed with a bat by Rich The Kid.

Beyond that, there was some drama at the BRITs, since Mountain Dew aired an ad during the broadcast that seems to rip off a TNGHT song.

Watch Lamar’s performance above.

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSBRIT AWARDSKendrick LamarRich The Kid

