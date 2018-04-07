Kendrick Lamar Backs Up His Bluster As ‘Damn’ Is Now His Third Million Selling Album

#Kendrick Lamar
04.07.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

We don’t wanna kill his vibe but Kendrick Lamar is running out of excuses to be humble. Sure, the Compton rapper has been riding high on the success of Marvel’s Black Panther soundtrack which he curated and appeared on. And yes, Pete Rosenberg over at Hot 97 may have claimed he is the greatest rapper to have ever lived –whereas we only ever claimed he was the greatest rapper alive. But hype is just part of the ecosystem in the music world. Without real-world numbers to back it up, all the adjectives and hyperbole in the universe don’t add up to much more than throw away bars in a cypher.

But, as of 04/06, the Grammy award winner can also count his latest album Damn as his third album to reach sales of over a million. Certified by Billboard just yesterday this gives K-Dot a multi-million hatrick. Kendrick already had his first two albums To Pimp a Butterfly and good kid, m.A.A.d city makes the million dollar mark, and upon its release DAMN debuted at number one. So, it isn’t so much a surprise at it is a verification that the hype, the hyperbole, the talk, and the bluster isn’t just empty bragging: It’s the solemn gospel of a new rap messiah.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSDAMNK.DotkendrickKendrick Lamar

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 day ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 day ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP