Getty Image

We don’t wanna kill his vibe but Kendrick Lamar is running out of excuses to be humble. Sure, the Compton rapper has been riding high on the success of Marvel’s Black Panther soundtrack which he curated and appeared on. And yes, Pete Rosenberg over at Hot 97 may have claimed he is the greatest rapper to have ever lived –whereas we only ever claimed he was the greatest rapper alive. But hype is just part of the ecosystem in the music world. Without real-world numbers to back it up, all the adjectives and hyperbole in the universe don’t add up to much more than throw away bars in a cypher.

But, as of 04/06, the Grammy award winner can also count his latest album Damn as his third album to reach sales of over a million. Certified by Billboard just yesterday this gives K-Dot a multi-million hatrick. Kendrick already had his first two albums To Pimp a Butterfly and good kid, m.A.A.d city makes the million dollar mark, and upon its release DAMN debuted at number one. So, it isn’t so much a surprise at it is a verification that the hype, the hyperbole, the talk, and the bluster isn’t just empty bragging: It’s the solemn gospel of a new rap messiah.