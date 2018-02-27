Getty Image

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to Kendrick Lamar‘s upcoming DAMN. pop-up. First the good news: Tomorrow, February 27, from 11 AM to 6 PM, Kendrick and TDE are offering exclusive DAMN. merchandise. The bad news is, if you live anywhere other than Antwerp, Belgium, you’re probably going to miss out.

Like many of TDE’s announcements, this one’s long on intrigue, yet short on details. The official announcement appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s Instagram story as a black background with the time and location, as well as a hashtag for #DAMNPOPUP. There aren’t even any photos of the merch on offer, so it seems TDE is doing what they do and relying on brand recognition to draw the crowds.

It’s worked for the label in the past; after teasing their involvement in the Black Panther film soundtrack, they used the buzz generated to push its first-week sales to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Likewise, when Kendrick released his collection of To Pimp A Butterfly throwaways as Untitled Unmastered, the compilation also debuted at No. 1 and sold nearly 200,000 equivalent units without any traditional promotion.

So, now might be a good time to get in touch with that high school pen pal, and see if they can swing by and pick something up. Given this label’s reputation for quality goods it might be worth the international shipping.