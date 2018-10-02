Kendrick Lamar may have wrapped up the last show of his DAMN tour in Seoul, South Korea at the end of July, but while laying low and planning his next move, he still found time to put together a documentary of behind-the-scenes footage and treasured memories from his world-spanning travels.

Posting the video in multiple parts on his Instagram, he noted how special the experience was to him in each of the four captions with brief descriptions: “Chapter closed.” “With gratitude.” “DAMN. Tour X4.” “Until next time.”

Although rumors of another Kendrick album released before the end of the year were likely exaggerated, Kendrick has remained busy, dipping his toe into acting on Starz’ popular crime drama Power and popping up with guest appearances on other rappers’ albums, most notably Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V.

It seems that for now, though, he’s ceding the TDE spotlight to his labelmates like Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock as they promote their own albums — Jay Rock’s Redemption, which the Watts rapper is currently touring for, and Schoolboy’s as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2016’s Blank Face LP. Take a look back on Kendrick’s incredible year-long experience touring in support of DAMN. and get ready for whatever the Pulitzer Prize winner has up next.

