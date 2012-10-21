Kendrick Lamar ft. Ab-Soul & Jay Rock – The Heart Pt. 3 (Will You Let It Die?)

Kendrick Lamar ft. Ab-Soul & Jay Rock – The Heart Pt. 3
Kendrick Lamar drops, “The Heart Part 3,” with label mates, Ab-Soul & Jay Rock.
Kendrick Lamar ft. Ab-Soul & Jay Rock – The Heart Pt. 3
Kendrick Lamar drops, “The Heart Part 3,” with label mates, Ab-Soul & Jay Rock.
Best crew out dope track
Love this! search for “Legend In The Making [Disc 1&2] – Jet Rashad” Please leave comments.
This didnt make the album????????
west coast stand the fucc up
How did this not make the album?
He’s talking about things that happened after he recorded his album. Like his album leaking…or being named best lyricist by BET. It didn’t make the album because it was recorded after his album was made.
Sounds Like He Was crying while he was rapping, This Shit Is Crazyy!!
Realshit right here dat tells you there how fucked up da rap game is keep your head up kendrick and tde yall be killing them but check.out our music on youtube RGM new song USA
KENDRICK LAMAR IS THE BEST HE PAINTS PICTURES LIKE NO OTHER
damn
i felt that
This Song is Amazing, Kendrick should really put this as a bonus for his album though it’ll be the best closer ever
Best Rapper Alive!!!
Hot.