Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Love’ Soundtracks An ‘Atlanta’ Episode About A Relationship That Needs Some Work

#Love #Kendrick Lamar
Hip-Hop Editor
03.22.18

FX

Music plays a crucial role in Donald Glover’s FX dark comedy Atlanta. Sometimes it’s the star of the given episode, such as season one’s opener featuring hit records from the likes of the Delfonics and . Other times, it’s subtler, diegetic, blasting from passing car stereos or over restaurant PA’s. Thursday night’s episode, “Helen”, was one of those where the music came from within the show’s surroundings, but highlighted the episode’s theme, even as the events of the plot undercut the songs being played.

The song of the night was Kendrick Lamar’s “Love,” from his Grammy Award-winning 2017 album, DAMN. Playing over the speakers of the restaurant where Earn’s girl Van has dragged him to celebrate an obscure German festival, the song underscores the theme of commitment that hangs like a threat over Earn and Van’s night as his foul attitude and her broken optimism collide, finally culminating in that four-word text no one ever wants to receive: “We need to talk.”

Of course, the two have been circling the drain for some time now, and have never actually been what you’d consider a couple. They’re partners in raising a daughter, and Van is as much Earn’s supportive friend as he is her occasional arm candy, but they’ve never been together, as Van’s friend callously points out. “Love” is a song about taking the next step, making a promise of commitment, and in the end, it seems neither Earn or Van is actually ready to take that step.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Love#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSATLANTADAMNDONALD GLOVERKendrick LamarLOVE

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP