Made In America Announced A ‘Very Special’ Kendrick Lamar Set During This Year’s Festival

08.13.18 28 mins ago

Getty Image

Jay-Z’s Made In America festival just got a big-time addition all the way from Los Angeles. Today, the Festival’s official Twitter account announced that Kendrick Lamar would be performing a “very special set” at the September festival, which recently entrenched its place at Philly’s Ben Franklin Parkway. It’s unknown which day Kendrick will perform, but he will likely be the highlight of whichever day for many. Kendrick joins a star-studded lineup, including native Philadelphian Meek Mill, Janelle Monae, Post Malone, Pusha T, the controversial Tekashi 69, and Nicki Minaj – who will likely be performing songs from her Queen album for the first time. It looks like Philly’s decision to keep the festival on the Parkway was for the best, because Kendrick’s appearance may surely drive ticket sales.

Kendrick’s performance on the Made In America stage won’t be his only notable moment in the spotlight this summer, as he shined on TDE’s recent championship tour and also made a very notable appearance on 50 Cent’s crime drama Power on Starz. From Power to the Pulitzer to his curation of the Black Panther soundtrack, Kendrick’s presence was palpable in 2018. It’s only right that he added a performance in Philly to the string of Ps.

