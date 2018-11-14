Pharrell And Kendrick Lamar Share The Hard-Hitting ‘The Mantra’ From The ‘Creed II’ Soundtrack

Hip-Hop Editor
11.14.18

Pharrell tries on cloud rap for size alongside Kendrick Lamar on their heavily-anticipated Creed II soundtrack standout, “The Mantra,” produced by Mike Will Made-It. Against a hazy production with trademark Mike Will trap drums, Pharrell shares his boastful philosophy, with a fittingly challenging attitude that echoes the defiant strains from the upcoming boxing film starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.

“Far as I’m concerned, it’s in the way,” Pharrell reiterates throughout his verse, listing a litany of items that fall short of his lofty standards for himself, like “If ya good with good not great,” “If ain’t a half a million when ya race,” and “If you don’t share the culture, shouldn’t play.” Kendrick drops in for the second verse, firing off a 100 mph manifesto that proves he’s still at his very best when challenged by booming production and a clear-cut concept like the one Pharrell sets up early on.

With Creed II hitting theaters November 21, Mike Will has shared the tracklist of the film’s soundtrack, which he is curating himself, featuring collaborations between Young Thug and Swae Lee, Nas and Rick Ross, Crime Mobb and Slim Jxmmi, and the mega-sized posse cut “F.I.G.H.T.” with Eearz, Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo, and Juicy J.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pharrell#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSCreed IIKendrick LamarMike WiLL Made-ItPHARRELL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP