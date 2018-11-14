Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pharrell tries on cloud rap for size alongside Kendrick Lamar on their heavily-anticipated Creed II soundtrack standout, “The Mantra,” produced by Mike Will Made-It. Against a hazy production with trademark Mike Will trap drums, Pharrell shares his boastful philosophy, with a fittingly challenging attitude that echoes the defiant strains from the upcoming boxing film starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone.

“Far as I’m concerned, it’s in the way,” Pharrell reiterates throughout his verse, listing a litany of items that fall short of his lofty standards for himself, like “If ya good with good not great,” “If ain’t a half a million when ya race,” and “If you don’t share the culture, shouldn’t play.” Kendrick drops in for the second verse, firing off a 100 mph manifesto that proves he’s still at his very best when challenged by booming production and a clear-cut concept like the one Pharrell sets up early on.

With Creed II hitting theaters November 21, Mike Will has shared the tracklist of the film’s soundtrack, which he is curating himself, featuring collaborations between Young Thug and Swae Lee, Nas and Rick Ross, Crime Mobb and Slim Jxmmi, and the mega-sized posse cut “F.I.G.H.T.” with Eearz, Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo, and Juicy J.