Kendrick Lamar has stolen the show numerous times over the course of his career, often snatching other rappers’ songs from under them with his fiery guest verses. Now, he’ll attempt to do the same in a different medium, as Pitchfork reports Kung-Fu Kenny will make a guest appearance on the popular Starz crime drama, Power, alongside fellow former Dr. Dre protege 50 Cent.

While details are scant, Power executive producer Mark Canton was quick to offer praise for the talent of Kendrick, writing in a statement, “Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and [series creator] Courtney [A. Kemp], 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power. Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.” Although Kendrick has extensive credits for his appearances in various music videos and says he wants a role in the next Black Panther movie, this will be his first television role.

Power is also executive produced by rapper, actor, and businessman 50 Cent, who stars as Kanan Starks, a drug dealer and rival of series protagonist Ghost, portrayed by Omari Hardwick. The show is in its fifth season and was renewed by Starz for a sixth season to air in 2019. Kendrick Lamar’s appearance will air this Sunday, July 29 at 8 PM EST.