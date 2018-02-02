Kendrick Lamar And The Weeknd Wonder Who’s Praying For Them In The New ‘Black Panther’ Song ‘Pray For Me’

#Black Panther #The Weeknd #Kendrick Lamar
Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.02.18

It’s been a good week for Kendrick Lamar, and an even better week for Kendrick Lamar fans. On Sunday, Kung-Fu Kenny won five Grammys, including Best Rap Album, Best Music Video, and Best Rap Performance. Then, he shared the Top Dawg Entertainment-heavy soundtrack for Black Panther. We’ve already heard “King’s Dead” with Jay Rock and Future, and “All the Stars” with SZA. Now here comes “Pray For Me,” a collaboration between Lamar and The Weeknd.

The track kicks off with The Weeknd vowing that he’s “ready for a war again” and “always ready to take a life again” before wondering if anyone will pray for him. It’s the hero’s burden, to sacrifice your own needs for the greater good. He might be alone, but “If I’m gon’ die for you / If I’m gon’ kill for you / Then I’ll spill this blood for you, hey.” That’s when Kendrick jumps in, as vigorous as ever:

“Mass destruction and mass corruption
The souls are sufferin’ men
Clutchin’ on deaf ears again, rapture is comin’
It’s all prophecy and if I gotta be sacrificed for the greater good, then that’s what it gotta be.”

“Pray for Me” is about suffering, and the acceptance of it, something Kendrick knows about all too well after not winning Album of the Year at the Grammys yet again. The Black Panther soundtrack comes out February 9th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#The Weeknd#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSBlack PantherBlack Panther MovieKendrick LamarPray For Methe weeknd

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP