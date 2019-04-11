Brockhampton’s Kevin Abstract has released his Arizona Baby project after teasing it for a week and as it turns out, it’s a three-song EP to get Thursday off to a cheery start. The whole thing is co-produced Jack Antonoff and fellow Brockhampton member Romil Hemnani and runs about eight minutes long, but that eight minutes is a richly-layered and surprisingly complex listen, reminiscent of the best of Andre 3000 at his most creative and frenetic.

Arizona Baby kicks off with “Big Wheels,” the track Abstract introduced earlier this week in a video labeled “1-9-9-9 Is Coming.” There’s also “Joy Ride,” which borrows sonically from turn-of-the-millennium dance music, and “Georgia,” which has as much in common with the alt-rock of that era as it does with the more funky rap on the lead track. It’s an easy way to get into the music of Brockhampton for newcomers, showing tremendous growth from Abstract’s previous solo project, 2016’s American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story.

Of course, it doesn’t appear that Kevin is quite finished putting out new music. Weeks ago, he shared a photo on Instagram with what looks like three dates for Arizona Baby, including the 11th, the 18th, and the 25th, with no indications of what might be released on those dates. He did, however, post what appears to be another project cover just before the release of these three songs, so perhaps Arizona Baby will end up being a month-long project that flies in the face of conventional release. Knowing him, it’s exactly the sort of thing he and Brockhampton love to do.

Arizona Baby is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.