Kevin Gates Explores The Many Facets Of His Personality In His ‘Discussion’ Video

12.19.18 1 hour ago

Kevin Gates has long been known as one of rap’s most outspoken, polarizing, confounding figures. He’s just as likely to wax spiritually as he is ready to let you know that “He Ain’t Goin.” The controversial artist plays on his myriad personalities in the video for “Discussion,” which is the opening track from his recently released Luca Brasi 3 project. “Sometimes you gotta put your pride to the side in this game called life,” he surmises at the outset of the video, which shows him sitting on a therapist’s couch. The clip then switches to the courtroom, a place that the Baton Rouge rhymer is unfortunately all-too familiar with.

The pensive track shows Kevin Gates doing what he does best: storytelling and narrating his turmoil in a compelling manner. Gates proclaims “I’m a real earner and I work hard / thank you God look what I accomplished,” reflecting on a 2018 that saw him get back on the scene after being incarcerated for much of 2017. The game missed his harmonious, introspective musing, and Luca Brasi 3 delivered that in grand fashion. “Discussion” is one of the best examples of his gifts at work on the project.

You can take a look at “Discussion” up above.

Around The Web

TAGSDISCUSSIONKevin Gatesluca brasi 3

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.18.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.17.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP