Kevin Gates has long been known as one of rap’s most outspoken, polarizing, confounding figures. He’s just as likely to wax spiritually as he is ready to let you know that “He Ain’t Goin.” The controversial artist plays on his myriad personalities in the video for “Discussion,” which is the opening track from his recently released Luca Brasi 3 project. “Sometimes you gotta put your pride to the side in this game called life,” he surmises at the outset of the video, which shows him sitting on a therapist’s couch. The clip then switches to the courtroom, a place that the Baton Rouge rhymer is unfortunately all-too familiar with.

The pensive track shows Kevin Gates doing what he does best: storytelling and narrating his turmoil in a compelling manner. Gates proclaims “I’m a real earner and I work hard / thank you God look what I accomplished,” reflecting on a 2018 that saw him get back on the scene after being incarcerated for much of 2017. The game missed his harmonious, introspective musing, and Luca Brasi 3 delivered that in grand fashion. “Discussion” is one of the best examples of his gifts at work on the project.

You can take a look at “Discussion” up above.