Baton Rouge, Louisiana trap representative Kevin Gates is back, fresh off a stint in prison, and ready to pick up his rap game takeover where he left off with a new mixtape, Luca Brasi 3, due September 27, and two new singles. “Money Long” and “Great Man” deliver more of the soulful, gritty-voiced gutter rap that’s become Gates’ signature, with “Money Long” getting the video treatment to boot. Watch the video for “Money Long” above and check out “Great Man” below.

The “Money Long” video, directed by Jordan Spencer and Sebastian Sdaigui, features Gates making money moves in the desert, complete with military Hummers, a gold-plated AK-47, and secret drug tunnels. The hook is as braggadocios as you’d expect, with Gates boasting that his “money long, but my d*ck longer.” It’s the exact sort of off-kilter flexing that made him a breakout star from his early success with bombastic hits like “2 Phones.”

Gates’ Chained To The City was his first release post-prison, but he’s never been one to rest on his laurels. Gearing up for the release of the follow-up to his immensely popular Luca Brasi mixtape series, his unexpected new releases are already generating a buzz online among fans hungry for more from the outspoken artist.

Luca Brasi 3 is scheduled for release September 27.