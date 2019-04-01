Khalid Announced A Massive North American Tour

Getty Image

Singer-songwriter Khalid is only a few days away from releasing his sophomore album Free Spirit. He’s one of the biggest stars in pop, and he’s announced a massive North American tour to match.

The 32-date Free Spirit Tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ and close in Miami. “Pretty Girl” singer Clairo will open for all announced dates. Tickets go on sale April 5. You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

06/23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

06/28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

06/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/07 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

07/09 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

07/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

07/16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

07/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

07/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

07/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

07/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

08/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/04 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre

08/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/17 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena