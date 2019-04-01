Khalid Announced A Massive North American Tour

Singer-songwriter Khalid is only a few days away from releasing his sophomore album Free Spirit. He’s one of the biggest stars in pop, and he’s announced a massive North American tour to match.
The 32-date Free Spirit Tour will kick off in Phoenix, AZ and close in Miami. “Pretty Girl” singer Clairo will open for all announced dates. Tickets go on sale April 5. You can check out the full tour itinerary below.
06/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
06/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
06/23 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
06/28 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
06/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
07/04 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
07/07 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
07/09 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
07/12 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
07/16 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
07/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
07/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
07/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
08/03 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/04 – Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER
08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/08 – Montreal, QC @ The Bell Centre
08/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/13 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/17 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena