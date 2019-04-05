Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Khalid‘s second studio album, Free Spirit, is out today. It’s hard to believe Free Spirit is only the 21-year-old singer-songwriter’s second album — he’s had about a full dozen hit singles, so it feels like he’s been around crafting his vibe-y, smooth R&B-pop forever.

Khalid visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night to perform album highlight “Talk.” Produced by Disclosure, “Talk” is a moody banger, a lot more high energy than the contemplative Khalid usually gets in his music. But Khalid seems comfortable and mellow no matter what he’s doing, as evidenced by his Fallon performance. The musicians playing with him are mostly obscured behind some foggy lighting, but Khalid owns that stage solo. The performance is pretty simple as far as late night visits go — no gimmicks or complicated staging, just Khalid’s smooth vocals and easy confidence.

Free Spirit is out now via RCA. The album includes “Talk” and previously released singles “My Bad,” “Better,” “Self,” “I Don’t Pretend,” and “Saturday Nights.” Khalid will embark on his Free Spirit World Tour with Clairo this summer. The tour will kick off June 20 at Phoenix’s Gila River Arena and finish August 17 at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena.

Watch Khalid’s performance of “Talk” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.