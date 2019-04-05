Khalid Performed His Single ‘Talk’ On ‘Fallon’ In Celebration Of His Album Release

04.05.19 44 mins ago

Khalid‘s second studio album, Free Spirit, is out today. It’s hard to believe Free Spirit is only the 21-year-old singer-songwriter’s second album — he’s had about a full dozen hit singles, so it feels like he’s been around crafting his vibe-y, smooth R&B-pop forever.

Khalid visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night to perform album highlight “Talk.” Produced by Disclosure, “Talk” is a moody banger, a lot more high energy than the contemplative Khalid usually gets in his music. But Khalid seems comfortable and mellow no matter what he’s doing, as evidenced by his Fallon performance. The musicians playing with him are mostly obscured behind some foggy lighting, but Khalid owns that stage solo. The performance is pretty simple as far as late night visits go — no gimmicks or complicated staging, just Khalid’s smooth vocals and easy confidence.

Free Spirit is out now via RCA. The album includes “Talk” and previously released singles “My Bad,” “Better,” “Self,” “I Don’t Pretend,” and “Saturday Nights.” Khalid will embark on his Free Spirit World Tour with Clairo this summer. The tour will kick off June 20 at Phoenix’s Gila River Arena and finish August 17 at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena.

Watch Khalid’s performance of “Talk” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.

Around The Web

TAGSFree SpiritKhalidTalkThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP