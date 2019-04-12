Getty Image

Khalid’s much-anticipated second studio album Free Spirit is here. The 21-year-old singer has followed up 2017’s breakout American Teen with a confessional, genre-defying opus. The record is projected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200, and before the project has had a chance to settle on the listening public, the RCA artist is already supplying fans with more.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Thursday, Khalid released a remix to Free Spirit‘s first single “Talk.” The song’s new version features veteran Memphis rapper and DM connoisseur Yo Gotti. Also hopping on the track is the one and only Megan Thee Stallion. The pair serve as a more than healthy compliment to Khalid’s trademark reserved cool.

The song represents a creative stepping out for Khalid who only released one other prior remix for this album (“Saturday Nights” with country star Kane Brown). It also is yet another mark of Megan Thee Stallions meteoric rise. The world can’t get enough of the Tina Snow rapper. In March, the rapper laughed as R&B singer Trey Songz could barely pick his jaw off the floor after watching the “Big Ole Freak” video. Earlier this month it was announced that Hot Girl Meg would be one of the headlining acts at this June’s Hot97 Summer Jam. And last week, Cardi B added the Texas rapper to her Femme It Forward tour.