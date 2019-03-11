Khalid’s ‘Talk’ Video Is An Infectious, Technicolor Celebration

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Khalid has released the official video for his single “Talk.” The song, which was produced by electro-pop duo Disclosure, is one of the more up-tempo, poppy songs of Khalid’s career so far, and the visuals are high-energy and candy-colored to match. Khalid models some cool monochrome outfits as he sings and dances across rotating bright backdrops. He’s joined by a crew of other singers and dancers, celebrating, grooving, and smiling along to the music.

The Texas-born singer-songwriter is already one of the brightest new stars in R&B, but he’s poised to get even bigger. His sophomore studio album, Free Spirit, is due out April 5 via RCA, and the singer also co-wrote and starred in a short film that’s getting a theatrical release ahead of the album’s debut. Apart from Disclosure, Khalid has collaborated with everyone from Shawn Mendes to Kane Brown to Normani, and has been covered by Elton John. Khalid performed “Talk” and his 2018 single “Better” on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. His sunny attitude and charisma are evident in the SNL performances and thrown into technicolor light here.

Khalid’s new album Free Spirit is due out April 5 via RCA. Pre-order it here, and watch the video for “Talk” above.