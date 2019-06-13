Getty Image

In March, Orion Pictures announced that they would be rebooting Bill & Ted, the cult film series about two late 80s slackers who travel through time. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) launched the career of a young Keanu Reeves and was such a surprise box office success that it earned the 1991 sequel Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. Now, 29 years after the two, lovable goofs last graced the big screen, Reeves and Alex Winter will be teaming up once again. They also will apparently be joined by a famous guest star.

Really excited about Bill and Ted man this is gonna be unreal. These movies were my childhood!! Crazy dude. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 13, 2019

According to Pitchfork, the rapper Kid Cudi has joined the cast of the forthcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music. Cudi won’t just make a cameo in the film; he is reported to have a significant role. “Really excited about Bill and Ted man this is gonna be unreal. These movies were my childhood!! Crazy dude,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

According to a synopsis of the film provided to Pitchfork, Bill and Ted “set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.” The film, which is directed by Dean Parisot and written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, is set to begin production this summer and is set to be released August 21, 2020.

Reeves, himself, is in the midst of somewhat of a late-career renaissance. The 54-year-old’s John Wick franchise has been one of the biggest surprise hits of the decade and last month John Wick 3 won it’s opening weekend at the box office.