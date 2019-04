Getty Image

Festival-goers got a special treat when Kid Cudi brought Kanye West to the stage as a special guest during his second weekend at Coachella. The two performed the tracks “Reborn” and “Ghost Town” from their collaborative record Kids See Ghosts. Cudi also assisted Kanye in a rendition of “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” from The Life of Pablo. GOOD Music’s 070 Shake also made a guest appearance during “Ghost Town.”