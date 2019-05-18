Getty Image

Kid Cudi fans have been anxiously awaiting new music from the rapper following his 2016 collaboration with Kanye West, Kids See Ghosts. Despite previous hints that new music would drop in 2019, there is yet to be a follow-up to his last solo album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin‘. But on Saturday, Kid Cudi has finally gave a definitive answer to all of his fans asking for new music. According to a series of tweets from the “Swim in the Light” rapper, Kid Cudi’s new album will drop next year.

In the mean time, he’s taking some time off of touring —besides a few festivals— to focus on himself. The rapper told his fans on Twitter that he’s been working on some “exciting stuff.”

Been mad busy yall!! So much exciting stuff just for u. Stay tuned duder — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 17, 2019

He also said there would be new music next year, but he’s going to lay low until then. “I don’t drop albums every year anymore. Gotta give myself time to do other things. And relax!” said Cudi.

New music next year!! Gonna work the rest of this year. In no rush to do anything right now. I dont drop albums every year anymore. Gotta give myself time to do other things. And relax! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 17, 2019

It'll all make sense soon 😌 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 17, 2019

I just wanna make u proud!! 😫 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 17, 2019

The next stage has begun… — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 17, 2019

Cudi said he is not going to tour for the rest of the year, but will still play a few festivals. The rapper will begin another tour next year after his album drops. Kid Cudi is set to perform the Hard Summer Music Fest in California in early August.