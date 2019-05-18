Kid Cudi Announces He Has New Music Coming Next Year And Is Taking A Break From Touring Until Then

05.18.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kid Cudi fans have been anxiously awaiting new music from the rapper following his 2016 collaboration with Kanye West, Kids See Ghosts. Despite previous hints that new music would drop in 2019, there is yet to be a follow-up to his last solo album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin‘. But on Saturday, Kid Cudi has finally gave a definitive answer to all of his fans asking for new music. According to a series of tweets from the “Swim in the Light” rapper, Kid Cudi’s new album will drop next year.

In the mean time, he’s taking some time off of touring —besides a few festivals— to focus on himself. The rapper told his fans on Twitter that he’s been working on some “exciting stuff.”

He also said there would be new music next year, but he’s going to lay low until then. “I don’t drop albums every year anymore. Gotta give myself time to do other things. And relax!” said Cudi.

Cudi said he is not going to tour for the rest of the year, but will still play a few festivals. The rapper will begin another tour next year after his album drops. Kid Cudi is set to perform the Hard Summer Music Fest in California in early August.

TOPICS#New Music
TAGSkid cudinew music
