Getty Image

Kid Cudi’s new partnership with Postmates is 4/20 inspired in celebration of a headlining Coachella set on the rapper’s favorite holiday. The “Kids See Ghosts” rapper is often associated with the marijuana-fueled day, so it’s fitting that he was chosen to curate a “Munchies Menu” for the popular food delivery app.

Cudi selected and re-named food items from restaurants across the country the rapper apparently relies on while touring. The rapper chose his favorite menu items from various restaurants. Some of the renovated items include, “Melty Valls of Cheese,” “General Cud Burrito,” “Fancy Carbs & Cheese,” “Thicc Chicken Fries,” and “Lit Pizza.”

“Most of the inspiration behind the names on the munchies menu comes from inside jokes with friends and nicknames earned over the years,” Cudi said in an interview with Postmates. The rapper also revealed his 420 food delivery order from 2018 consisted of “a classic combination of a Super Quesadilla, Chicken Soft Tacos, Beef Soft Tacos, and a Chicken Burrito.”

The curated “Munchies Menu” will be available starting on Friday, 4/19 until Thursday, 4/25. The menu contains items from restaurants in LA, New York, San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago.

Last weekend, Kid Cudi dedicated his hit song “Pursuit of Happiness” to late rappers Nipsey Hussle and Mac Miller during his first Coachella set. You can watch Kid Cudi’s 4/20 headlining Coachella set on the festival’s livestream.