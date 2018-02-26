Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Kim Kardashian shared the first photo of her and Kanye’s new baby Chicago West today, posting the picture to Snapchat and Instagram. The photo features one of Snapchat’s myriad selfie filters, turning both mom and baby into pink teddy bears. Kardashian captioned the photo simply, “Baby Chicago.”

Chicago’s parents turned down a number of offers for the her first photograph after she was born, with TMZ reporting that multiple outlets offered anywhere from $2 million to $5 million for publishing rights. However, as the power couple considered the safety of the newborn paramount to any money the photos might bring in, the offers were immediately rejected without consideration.

The baby, born January 15 via a well-paid surrogate, is apparently healthy at 7 lbs, 6 oz., and is the couple’s third after daughter North and son Saint.

Of course, that’s not the only big news from the Kardashian-West family. Apparently, the whole Kardashian-Jenner-West bunch is getting together to compete on television’s Family Feud after their recent additions. Kanye protege Travis Scott also welcomed a little girl with girlfriend Kylie Jenner earlier this month.

Despite all the welcome new additions and television show planning, Kanye still found time to promote his clothing line and perform at an NBA All-Star event in Los Angeles.