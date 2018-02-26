Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

As the world knows well by know, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are a peak hip-hop power couple: They just had another kid, they have each other’s back, and now they’re going to visit Steve Harvey and guest on Family Feud. All this prosperity had to start somewhere, and recently, Kardashian revealed when she knew that this was for real, that Kanye was the one for her.

Kardashian appeared at the Create & Cultivate summit in Los Angeles recently, an event that brought together female entrepreneurs to discuss women in business, and she revealed when she realized that Kanye was her “soulmate”: The first night she stayed over at his place, he went to bed wearing socks and with the heat turned up really high:

“I sleep with the heat on… 80 degrees and socks and a robe, every single night. The first night I slept at Kanye’s house… I won’t say the date because I’ll get in trouble, but years and years ago, he slept with the heat on and socks, and I was like, ‘OMG, I met my soulmate.'”

As for the apple of Kardashian’s eye, Kanye has been busy lately: He returned to Instagram (for a hot minute), Yeezy Season 6 is on the way, and he’s working with Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli.

Read more snippets from Kardashian’s interview here.