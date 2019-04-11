Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Vogue‘s “73 Questions” video series is a rare opportunity for fans of the featured celebrity to get a relatively thorough look at their home, as well as to learn more about some of their nuances. Vogue has unveiled a new episode today, and this one focuses on Kim Kardashian as she guides a tour through her and Kanye West’s house, which which Kardashian described as a “minimal monastery.”

To start the episode, Kanye answered the door and declared himself ready for the lengthy line of questioning, but then Kardashian emerged and informed him that she is actually the subject of the video. Aside from that opening gag, Kanye mostly remained in the background, speaking when spoken to while playing with the kids. They reconvened in their bedroom, where Kanye was asked what the best part of being a dad was, and he answered simply, “The kids.” He also said he knew that Kardashian was “the one” when he “saw her in a paparazzi pic with Paris Hilton.”

Elsewhere in the video, Kardashian didn’t reveal what the name of their forthcoming fourth child would be, although she did say that he wouldn’t be named after a direction like North West is. Kardashian shared a lot more information than that as she strolled through her home, so watch the full video above.