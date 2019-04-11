Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Gave A Tour Of Their Home For The ‘Vogue’ ’73 Questions’ Series

04.11.19 58 mins ago

Vogue‘s “73 Questions” video series is a rare opportunity for fans of the featured celebrity to get a relatively thorough look at their home, as well as to learn more about some of their nuances. Vogue has unveiled a new episode today, and this one focuses on Kim Kardashian as she guides a tour through her and Kanye West’s house, which which Kardashian described as a “minimal monastery.”

To start the episode, Kanye answered the door and declared himself ready for the lengthy line of questioning, but then Kardashian emerged and informed him that she is actually the subject of the video. Aside from that opening gag, Kanye mostly remained in the background, speaking when spoken to while playing with the kids. They reconvened in their bedroom, where Kanye was asked what the best part of being a dad was, and he answered simply, “The kids.” He also said he knew that Kardashian was “the one” when he “saw her in a paparazzi pic with Paris Hilton.”

Elsewhere in the video, Kardashian didn’t reveal what the name of their forthcoming fourth child would be, although she did say that he wouldn’t be named after a direction like North West is. Kardashian shared a lot more information than that as she strolled through her home, so watch the full video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West
TAGS73 QuestionsKanye WestKIM KARDASHIANvogue
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP