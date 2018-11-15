Getty Image

Kim Porter, Diddy‘s ex and the mother of his children, was discovered dead at her home in LA, TMZ reports. Porter was a former model Diddy dated off-and-on from 1994 to July of 2007, and is the mother of three of his children, Christian, ‘Lila Star, and Jessie James. Porter’s son Quincy was born before they began dating, but Diddy helped raise him as one of his own, throwing him a birthday party that was the basis for an episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16. Diddy and Porter broke up when Diddy had a child by another woman.

According to the report, police were called to Porter’s Toluca Lake residence around noon, noting that the dispatch call reported a heart attack. TMZ’s sources advised that Kim was suffering from “flu-like symptoms,” possibly related to pneumonia, for several weeks. She had contacted her doctor just yesterday, telling them she wasn’t feeling any better.

Her death has already elicited an outpouring of condolences from unlikely sources within the hip-hop community, including the usually irreverent 50 Cent, who wrote on Instagram: “R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know puff is hit right now he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only.”