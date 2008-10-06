Kimbo Slice Takes A Quick L In 14 Seconds(First Loss)

When it comes to fighting all it takes is the right hit to take anyone down. Lets see what happens in the rematch though.
1st snitches fuck 50 and kimbo both talentless pieces of shit
LOL #1 wtf all this HATE!!
anybody can get it
it aint been a good year thus far if ur a ricky ross lookin ni**a..
I thought that was dj vlad up against ross in that cage lol
Been saying this for the longest time, Kimbo is an overrated Hype train. In the street fights he fought guys smaller than him, when he fought someone who wasnt shorter than him and who had some mma training (gannon) he lost.
And since he got into elitexc he fought old fighters who were waaaay past it, even Shamrock was past it. As soon as he faced someone younger he got his ass handed to him. This dude was an UNDERCARD fighter, he’s a bum and he still handed it to Kimbo.
raaaawse
# 6 this dude just isnt a undercard fighter he beat bob sapp
DAAAAMMNNNNNNN first Suge now Kimbo … LMAO!
This should be a lesson: ANYONE can get knocked out. All it takes is the right blow to hit the right spot. I don’t know too much about Kimbo’s fighting background but I do feel as if he was a bit too hyped up by the mass media based on his intimadating look which made him popular fast so everyone pretty much expected this fight to be a walk in the park for him. My overview of the fight is that Petruzelli was somewhat of an underdog cuz he was smaller with a shorter reach and not having enuff upper body strength but his karate skills is a major advantage over Kimbo. From the start Kimbo wanted to be the first to initiate his attack on Petruzelli and not really doing a good job of “guarding his grill”. Kimbo doesn’t have speed or technique but then again … What street brawler does?? He pretty much depends on power punches to win fights and plus he has weak legs. If Petruzelli threw more harder blows it would’ve gotten uglier!! Either way he won the fight and he gets respect in my playbook cuz most dudes wouldn’t have stepped toe to toe with Kimbo!
This shit is fixed…
HELLO SHEEP expect me to belive that shit;
that this man beat kimbo down hahahahaha its called get yo money nigga and buy another ticket to the rematch hahaha suckers ya´ll belive anything
Somebody knocked his big ass down?
@ Nappy What you talkin bout?
As a matter of fact not sure dat i get posts 1 and 3.
co sign #9.
shit is staged, rehearsed over and over.
I wish all y’all who don’t follow MMA and obviously don’t know much about the sport need to understand that Kimbo Slice is NOT and has never been a worldclass fighter. He’s new to the sport and is still learning. He has NEVER been in the octagon with a top fighter. They feed him these over the hill and tomato can fighters to build up his record and hope that he one day improve so much that he can take on the best in the division but he’s far from the best. Am I surprise that he lost to Seth? Not at all. His team thought Seth who is only a decent fighter would be a perfect replacement for Kimbo to look good against, but Seth had no problem destroying Kimbo and that’s tell you what level Kimbo is on. Kimbo is an OK fighter but that’s it. If Seth could do this to Kimbo then Imagine what would happen if they let a top fighter get into the octogon with Kimbo. That shit wouldn’t be pretty LOL.
and he gets respect in my playbook cuz most dudes wouldn’t have stepped toe to toe with Kimbo!
Why would Seth get your respect for fighting Kimbo? Seth is a pro MMA fighter so of course he has no problem fighting Kimbo. No MMA fighter is scared to fight Kimbo. The average person walking down the street now that’s another story…but Kimbo is in the fight game now and none of these guys in the fight business are scared of an OK fighter like Kimbo.
many people are saying like, it was fixed. i dont know about that man. i dont think so. all i know is that Kimbo is very strong but his GROUNDGAME sucks bigtime. and kimbo isn’t trained well, he’s a streetfighter. but give the man 1-2years i think he can be a good one, his punches are deadly. the dude was lucky lol, we’ll see the rematch. BTW, the dude’s punches SUCKED like really really SUCKED, he hit kimbo like 5 times or something.
that was some bullshit he wasn’t even knocked out he was still tryin to get up….they stopped dat shit because they know if kimbo would of got he would of beat the shit of of him..
nga got a windex-chin
Word Up.
STAGED! kimbo got a SHIT LOAD of money for staging this and so did the seth dude then watch the rematch kimbo wins and gets paid even more wow it must be good to be a fighter
YO REAL TALK, KIMBO DONT KNOW ABOUT THE GROUND GAME OR THE KICKING GAME. HE IS A FIST FIGHTER. THESE DUDES BEEN TRAINING ALL THERE LIFE TO FIGHT THIS WAY. KIMBO JUST STARTED. AND NO THERE IS NOBODY WHO FIGHTS IN THE MMA SCARED OF FIGHTING HIM. THESE YOUNG GUYS FIGHTING KIMBO ARENT SCARED IF ANYTHING THEY KNOW THEY HAVE AN ADVANTAGE.
IM A KIMBO FAN, BUT THE TRUTH IS HE CANT FIGHT WITH THESE GUYS. NO MATTER HOW MUCH YOU TRAIN YOU ARE ALWAYS GOING TO GO BACK TO WHAT YOU KNOW BEST WHEN ITS FIGHTING TIME AND FOR KIMBO THAT IS FIGHTING WITH HIS FIST. TRUTHFULLY THATS NOT ENOUGH IN THAT RING
P.S. HE IS LIKE MIKE TYSON, LOOKING FOR THAT ONE BIG HIT.
Kimbo and OJ lost
Don’t know why Kimbo was complaining about the fight being stopped. If the ref never stepped it. He’d have been pounded senseless.
@ # 20
i agree tho all he do is punch no kicking or nothing
Now Do You Believe .Papoose Beat Up Fat Joe? ..Lmao!! ..But Nah..I Really Don’t Know What To Say About This, Obviously Dude Came Ready..And Kimbo Didn’t.
Looks like 305 miami dade county taking them L’s first C.O. ross got EXPOSED and now kimbo slice got EXPOSED. Its was funny after he got his ass beat down. He talkin about “he still gonna have the afterparty @ the club” lmao.
Man all u dumbasses sayin its fixed, why would Elite XC make their best fighter and ONLY REASON people watch them go down the tubes think before you speak
CO SIGN#9,12 ONE HIT MY ASS
P.S 2COOL4U IS NOT U?
it was fixed look at all these pussies talkin shit watch in the rematch kimbos gonna fuk him up he didnt even train for him he trained for shamrock
i think it could have been fixed how the guy just happens to show up at the show and all of a sudden he is the one fighting. i dont thing that is a coincidence i think he knew to show up and that he was gonna be fighting
#26
They are saying it was fixed because they don’t know shit about the sport. They probably think Kimbo is the best in the world or some shit like that not knowing he’s just a below average fighter who would get slaughtered by any top guy in the world easily.
LMAO KIMBO got knocked the fuck out. Seth Petruzelli KO’s Kimbo like was nothing.
The Anouncers build up Seth Petruzelli like he was fucking Rocky, they did a prety good job and when kimbo loses they scream like it was a SHOCK TO THE WORLD OF MMA!! GOOD SELL JOBES GUYS!! Seriously they were just doing their job.
As soon as I found out kimbo was fighting Seth I thought what the hell is ELITE XC doing??? Seth is obviously too much for a guy like Kimbo. I would’ve been surspised had Kimbo won and not because Seth is a great fighter cause he’s not but Kimbo has so many flaws and is not ready to fight a young technically MMA fighter like Seth. I didn’t know it was gonna last only a few seconds though. It was not an upset though. Seth is a REAL MMA fighter Kimbo is not
Kimbo is not over yet. He has a hellava job to do in the near future. He has to imporve a lot if he wants to be a worldchampion. Losing to this dude is a major blow. He has a lot to learn. But he’s strong as hell can punch and is willing to train and learn so we’ll see what happens with Kimbo. His biggest problem is that he’s not a young man and these guys that he’s up against all have a mixed martial background.
Thank god kimbo didn’t fight that black French dude Cheick “Kongo”. A kick from That nigga and Kimbos skull would’ve been broken
Cheick Kongo is a beast
One Word…
Staged…
hey..EVERYONE!!! take a look at the reply closely..kinbo was getting hit on his back temple man…NORMALLY, its the referees job to break it up right then and there, obviously cuz its dangerous to get hit there cuz u could die..wtf happened?? idk, i gotta say, i think it was staged..i know kimbo didnt really get knocked out when the karate nikkas hit wasnt even all that hard..anyone agree???? i mean, cmon..his been through way worse shit man, u know it too
wat rematch??? who cares about the rematch.. both fighters suck.. and god forbid if kimbo ever stepped in the ring with a real fighter.. he would fuckin get destroyed.. that shit was so funny and embarrasing last nite.. and they tried to hype that dirty ass old fart up as the next big thing in mma? u kiddin me? haha
Cosign #33
…Also Kimbo is technically not there best fighter, whoever said that obviously doesn’t watch the sport too much.
Ok. Now that Kimbo has been exposed, they should move him up a notch. Instead retired geezers, put him up against the bottom tier MMA fighters. He’ll get destroyed but at least it will be entertaining. I want to see Kimbo vs Bob Sapp.
^^^should be “Instead of fighting retired geezers”
Anyone can get knocked out, but with a short little jab? White dude didnt even pull his arm back, he looked scared backin up puttin his leg up, then drops Kimbo with a jab LOL
Kimbo just cant take a punch.
that was some bullshit he wasn’t even knocked out he was still tryin to get up….they stopped dat shit because they know if kimbo would of got he would of beat the shit of of him…look at him supposedly got knocked up but you don’t even see a trace plus look how suprised the other guy was to win runnin around like some groupie lets see a rematch to make things clear
Ya ni99as are dum……Ya never seen anyone get knocked out before? Kimbo had that “I got knocked the fuk out” look. if that was stage, then the ni99a deserves an oscar. He put his life on the line.. Those punches where leathal.
Those short punches at times are the strongest. just ask mayweather.
looked more like 11.5 seconds.
anybody can take and l easy as that
they say he got knocked out, that was not a knock out, the reff stoped the match because he got hes eye broe ct apperentley bad..
th ereff should not have called the fight so fast dat nigga could have got up.. but hey dude did his thign he had to lose sum time..
When you get hit by a punch you don’t see coming it will have a big impact on you. Kimbo got hit by a quick punch on the chin that he never saw cause he hold his head down. That punch didn’t KO him but it put him down. It was the amount of punches he took after being knocked down that had the ref to stop the fight.
@ #5 and all the rest of u kimbo haters
how about you step in the ring n quit the talk!!
shit’s staged, MMA is the new WWF
I’, m 6 foot 4 and 230….I would get in the ring with Kimbo….why the fuck not…dude is super overrated!
