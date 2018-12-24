Kodak Black Proposes To Yung Miami With A Ring Pop In His Festive ‘Christmas In Miami’ Video

12.24.18 2 hours ago

Kodak Black keeps his holiday celebration local with a low key video for “Christmas In Miami” featuring Yung Miami. The video find the pair cupcaking at a holiday fair, where Kodak buys her snacks, wins her a giant stuffed raccoon, and jokingly proposes with a Ring Pop. The song itself is slower-paced and confessional, in the vein of some of Kodak’s most emotive work.

“I’m from Broward, but my lady from Miami,” he croons. “You all I want for Christmas.” All things considered, it seems like he’s taking things pretty seriously. “Am I movin’ too fast? ‘Cause I’ll slow it down/ You the only reason I felt like puttin’ down my four pound.”

Meanwhile, his album, Dying To Live, has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 89,000 equivalent units in its first week. It’s Kodak’s first No. 1 debut of his career, with 5,000 pure sales. He was highly visible in the week leading up to the release after he controversially walked out of an interview with Ebro In The Morning after the host expressed interest in discussing Kodak Black’s sexual assault accusations on his next visit.

Kodak Black is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

