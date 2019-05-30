Getty Image

Earlier this month, the rapper Kodack Black was arrested in Miami. According to the Miami Herald, the arrest, which came right before the embattled rapper was set to appear at Rolling Loud music festival, was the result of “an extensive investigation conducted by the U.S. Marshals, ATF, and Miami-Dade Police Department’s North Side Gang Unit.” The pretext under which the rapper was initially taken in was that on two separate occasions, he reportedly lied on a federal form while attempting to purchase a firearm.

Later in that week, it was also revealed that Federal prosecutors had linked the 21-year-old rapper to a March shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida. In short, Kodak is in a lot of trouble. He has been held at a prison in Florida since his arrest on May 11.

It now appears that Florida rapper may be stationed there for at least a few more months. According to TMZ, a federal judge denied Kodak bail on Wednesday. The “Zeze” rapper and his legal team had requested that he be let out so he could travel to South Carolina and deal with an ongoing sexual assault case there. They even offered the rapper’s $600,000 home as collateral. The court, however, reportedly deemed Kodak to be a danger to the community and denied the request. He will have to remain behind bars at least until his trial begins in September.