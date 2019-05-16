Getty Image

Over the weekend it was reported Kodak Black had been arrested prior to his scheduled performance at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami. On Monday, we learned that the arrest was connected to firearm purchasing forms that were incorrectly filled out. The rapper is currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami. However, the 21-year-old may be out of federal custody sooner than expected.

According to AP Legal Affairs Reporter Curt Anderson, U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres granted Black release on $550,000 bond with house arrest on Wednesday. The rapper pleaded not guilty to two counts of making a false statement in connection with the acquisition or attempted acquisition of a firearm. As was reported on Monday, on two separate occasions, the South Florida rapper allegedly checked “no” on a federal form in response to a question that asked if he was under any felony indictment. In 2016, Black was indicted for criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina. Black is still awaiting trial in that case.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said the rapper owns a $600,000 house in Florida that will be used as collateral for the $550,000 bond. Despite this move, there is still no guarantee the he will be able to get out of federal custody. The other criminal cases that the “Zeze” rapper faces could keep him behind bars. In addition to the sexual assault allegations in South Carolina, Black’s lengthy rap sheet includes a recent arrest in New York on drug and weapons charges as he crossed the U.S. border from Canada.

