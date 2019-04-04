Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Welcome back, Yachty. Kyle and Lil Yachty are two of rap’s most renowned hitmakers but for some reason, their respective solo efforts last year went overlooked, even though Kyle’s Light Of Mine was excellent and Yachty’s two projects, Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin’ 2 Prove, went a long way toward proving to haters that he could get bars off with the best. However, their shining moment was when they linked up for 2017’s Nickelodeon-themed iSpy video, so it’s only natural that they returned to a working formula for the infectious “Hey Julie” late last year. Of course, it wouldn’t be an event if it didn’t come along with another humorously bouncy video, so here it is and it doesn’t disappoint.

Sooooo I just dropped this with @WORLDSTAR directed by the talented @whylonewolf starring the man himself @lilyachty to tide y’all over while i’m gone making this album 🙃 #HeyJulie VIDEO OUT NOW 💎💎💎https://t.co/W3gc6WJsaA pic.twitter.com/88nzbcn9Pl — LIGHT OF MINE (@SuperDuperKyle) April 4, 2019

In an unusual move for Kyle, the video was released through WorldStarHipHop, which is generally better known for the exact opposite kind of music he makes. You know, “choppers in the trunk with ki of coke” type songs. However, it may prove to be an effective strategy, as it puts his jubilant personality and engaging charm in front of a new audience who might just be impressed by his revamped flow and the lighthearted humor of watching Kyle and Lil Boat lament their loser status before glowing up to partying with models — and breaking up catfights — in an inflatable pool while showing off their newfound wealth. They even joke around being exactly the kinds of rappers to whom gun talk seems just about as foreign as the sports cars they now drive. Check it out and stay tuned for Kyle’s follow-up album, which he promises is coming soon.