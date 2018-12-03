Kyle And Lil Yachty’s Fun New Single ‘Hey Julie’ Is An Infectious Ode To Their Jeweler

12.03.18 58 mins ago

Getty Image

2018 has truly been a star-making year for California rapper Kyle: He dropped his debut album Light Of Mine, which features a ton of fun, upbeat tracks and guest appearances from Khalid, 2 Chainz, Kehlani, and others. Aside from that, he also starred in his first movie, the semi-autobiographical The After Party. Lil Yachty also played a part on Kyle’s debut album, and now the two are back together on a fun new single, “Hey Julie.”

As would be expected with another collaboration from these two, “Hey Julie” is a ton of fun. The song is led by a super catchy hook (so catchy that fans were already singing along to it at shows before the song was released), which goes, “Hey Julie, heard you got that wet wet wet / Something for my neck neck neck / Hey Julie, heard you got that drip, got that drip / Something for my wrist, for my wrist.”

This is far from the first time Kyle and Lil Yachty have had success as a pair: Yachty featured on Kyle’s breakout 2016 single “iSpy,” and he also popped up multiple other times on Kyle’s Light Of Mine, in a narrator role between tracks as Kyle’s conscience.

Listen to “Hey Julie” above.

Around The Web

TAGSHey JulieKyleLil Yachty

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP