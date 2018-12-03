Getty Image

2018 has truly been a star-making year for California rapper Kyle: He dropped his debut album Light Of Mine, which features a ton of fun, upbeat tracks and guest appearances from Khalid, 2 Chainz, Kehlani, and others. Aside from that, he also starred in his first movie, the semi-autobiographical The After Party. Lil Yachty also played a part on Kyle’s debut album, and now the two are back together on a fun new single, “Hey Julie.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As would be expected with another collaboration from these two, “Hey Julie” is a ton of fun. The song is led by a super catchy hook (so catchy that fans were already singing along to it at shows before the song was released), which goes, “Hey Julie, heard you got that wet wet wet / Something for my neck neck neck / Hey Julie, heard you got that drip, got that drip / Something for my wrist, for my wrist.”

This is far from the first time Kyle and Lil Yachty have had success as a pair: Yachty featured on Kyle’s breakout 2016 single “iSpy,” and he also popped up multiple other times on Kyle’s Light Of Mine, in a narrator role between tracks as Kyle’s conscience.

Listen to “Hey Julie” above.