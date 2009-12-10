Latest On Nas & Kelis Court Battles

The judge just ordered Nas to pay $40,454 in spousal support and $10,647 in child support. And, Nas must pay disso-queen Laura Wasser’s attorney’s fees, to the tune of $46,022.
Source: TMZ
So this is why Lil Wayne & Diddy don’t get married, I believe that is monthly folks.
The way the court systems clean out dudes that do the right thing and marry their loved ones is wrong…the ones that should get punished are the ones that are not married and have children that they dont take care of!
Dj Kay Slay voice: DAMN !!!
Why does he need to pay this bitch 40,000 a month? SO rediculous, along with the attourney fee. This bitch is straight up gold-digging cunt.
LMAO!!! I can already see Ed Lover with a part 2 of the Nas/Kelis episode. COME ON SON
40K…really? I didnt even know Nas had it like that haha!!
“Have A Baby By Me Baby, Be A Millionaire”
who do they think nas is?!? donald trump!?! where do they expect him to get that money from? nas does not have it like that. he cant afford that shit for the next 18 years. ahahahahaha
lol nas need that album man and get up out of his african liberator atitude shit.
feeling for hot milk chocolate and a cinnamon roll. or some cold home sorrel with heavy rum lol. and a female textin me tellin me she want to see sherlock holmes. then i would proceed to eat somebody christmas dinner, tho to be actual im a grooch. then maybe get a broad pregnant. lets nas works this out.
hmmmm…. maybe nas should go to jared
this is what independant women do…lmmfao! smh @ this poor situation 1 word (not really) 2 syllables… PRENUP!!!
And do like the other man does… tie your money up inyour business so its not all yours per say!!! jus incase a chick decide to hit you below the belt!!!
damn Nas is goin through a bunch of shit right now. does he really owe the IRS two mil on top of all this?
This is why Diddy has Kim around 24/7 now, hunh??
Fuck this judges man… and Fuck KELIS…
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
IF THIS IS WHAT NAS IS GETTING, I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE FUCKERY TIGER WOODS HAS IN STORE FOR HIM O_O
“Aaaaiih” Nas should just invest in a good rope and end it all