Lauren London On The Cover Of Jewel Magazine

Dey Know… Dey Know…
wifey status….. uno!!!
yes they do dammmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmn smokey voice
She’s mad pretty.
Gettin a little tired of this chick!!! Time for the ’09 Candy of the year! or atleast the latter part of ’08 Candy of the year
^^^^AGREE I WANNA SEE A BITCH WHO OUT THERE ALL THE TIME NOT JUST EVERY OTHER MONTH. SHE AINT EVEN FUCKIN WITH ANGEL!
yea cosign #4
i thought when she started blowing up, we would see more of her, more talent, more substance. but it turns out that she’s just a pretty face. i aint mad, ride that wave till you fall off shorty. but i hope u saving that cash.
can sumbody jump her off already, when her “career” starts fading she seems prime for a flick wit an ex boyfriend. ray-j if u make that happen then you’ll finally get those props you be beasting for
Is she a talented actress? I’ve never seen her act before only seen pics of her. Talent is not the most impostant thing though. A pretty face is the most important thing to be successful in Hollywood.
Lil Wayne used to date her. Lucky dude!
Wayne hit that???????????????
Now I’m jealous. Fuck Lil Wayne!! lol
wifey material
yeah Wayne hit that. They was madly in love, with each other’s tattoos on their body. when they broke up, they both got them covered.
#4 and #6 she’s cute she dont need no freaking substance. lol
All jokes aside she fits into movies like that christmas movie and ATL well, i think she is a cool chick who brightens up the hiphop industry and black films.
She can be a huge star in the future. The new Halle Berry. At 23 Lauren London is better looking than Halle was at the same age.
loool no Wayne didn’t hit that. Stop believe rumours from Mediatakeout you dumb ass nigga.
LL is pretty…But lets not get ahead of ourselves…Halle is an au natural beauty…No weave, no make up, KILLER body and a helluva a actress…Her first movies were alongside actors and producers like SPIKE LEE, Samuel Jackson, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes and the rest was history…
LL wasn’t even CLOSE to Halle’s status when she was 23…White Hollywood even took notice of Halle…Whole different ball game…LL is more like a Meagan Goode, but hopefully she gets more roles and doesn’t get type casted for “black” movies such as ATL, This Christmas only…
As much as I think LL is beautiful (ex fantasy wife), comparing her to Halle is too soon. Halle at the age of 41 is still one of the baddest bitches alive and she just delivered a baby. Both ladies are bad though but beauty take you far alone.
#14..dumb nigga LL aint got no weave
can’t*
She’s so pretty.
Come one now #16, every celeb has at east a few tracks and that cover is filled with weave. lol She’s pretty.
@Mi Mi
I’m not talking about status or who is the better actress or anything like that. Halle had already made a name for herself at 23. LL is new to Hollywood and she hasn’t even been in any big movies yet so most people don’t know all that much about her. She’s not a mainstream star. I’m talking about looks only. LL is IMO at 23 better looking than Halle Berry was at that age. Only time will tell if she can act. If that’s the case then I believe she can be the next Halle Berry. It’s obviously a long way to go though.
one word….cutilicious
#16…LOL…OK…Watch ATL, when she drives in her BMW to see TI at his crib and he takes back the necklace he gave her…She wears her natural hair in that scene and it’s barely to her shoulders…The proof is in the pudding…LOL…Not all biracial people are blessed with long, curly hair, hun…Y are u so mad? LOL…It doesn’t take away from her beauty…But still…
#20…I get what your saying…I can respect that…We all have our opinions…
#19 are u serious nigga? she might have extentions on this cover but her hair is real fool.
#19..i was talkin about her hair not on this cover when i was speakin to the other dude. All this aint her real her of course because she aint got that much hair.
But her hair is real (except for the cover).
It’s a good thing she’s biracial. It will be easier for her to make it in Hollywood because of her mixedrace background. I didn’t know lil Wayne dated her. Good for him…she’s a fineass woman. Is she fucking with Pharrell? She’s been in like 3 or 4 videos with him?
Extensions, tracks, weave, same thing. lol Her and Wayne were going to get married, I heard. He didn’t want to.
Lauren only gettin dees cover cuz she hangin’ round Diddy & Wayne. And she aint thick enuff 2 be wifey!
27 What a stupid comment. How old are you 12?
SHE IS BAD PERIOD
[…] Hate to prod but…when can we expect to see you in another movie? At least a video…you were so cute in that video with Skateboard back in 06. Image from RealTalkNY. […]
Ok, Q-PL explain y it’s so stupid? How many movies she been in……2! And she’s a risin’ star? She’ll be gone in at least 2 yrs. And im 19.
hey at least she’s covered up
Mi Mi I just noticed you be going in on Lauren the same way I be going in on Fab Joe lol
