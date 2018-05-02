Lauryn Hill Remixed Drake’s ‘Ex-Factor’-Sampling New Single ‘Nice For What’ At The Apollo

#Drake
05.02.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Drake sampled Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” for his “Nice For What” hit, and L-Boogie took it right back last night at the Apollo. The legendary artist – who is preparing for a national tour this summer – jumped into a remix of the Billboard chart-topper at an evening performance. The moment exemplified why Hill’s Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill is a classic album. Footage captured at the event shows Lauryn dropping the beat for “Ex-Factor” and pumping up the crowd before the New Orleans Bounce-infused “Nice For What” dropped. “What ya’ll know about this,” she asked the crowd as sputtering hi-hats charged up some exciting fans who knew the banger all-too-well.

Hill’s live band drummed over the track, as Lauryn rapped, “See this is ‘Ex-Factor’/ He took the sample / My sh*t is classic / Here’s an example.” Indeed. Murda Beatz, 40, Cory Litwin, and New Orleans Bounce legend Blaqnmild collaborated on the beat, each adding their own flourishes.

Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” was also recently referenced on Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” for an album that dropped the same day as “Nice For What.” Fans and artists alike have always loved the track, but now they’re actually infusing it into their own music. It’s a pleasant “roses-while-you-can-smell-them” moment for Hill, who has been long adored for her musical virtuoso. As we head into the 2020s, her music is going to be considered classic soul just like ’70s music was to ’90s producers. It will surely be exciting to see the ways in which other producers flip her catalog.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakelauryn hill

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 2 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 2 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP