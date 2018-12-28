Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Layzie Bone isn’t cool with 21 Savage’s slight against his Migos diss track, or his wife’s diet, and now he wants to take their skirmish beyond rap. During a recent Instagram Live session, Layzie called out 21 Savage’s errant shot about his wife “eating pork chops” and asked for an apology. Apparently, if he doesn’t get one, he doesn’t want to respond with lyrical punches, but with a Pay-Per-View boxing match. “Let’s get in the motherf*cking ring, have a real promoter promote it, and let’s go make the ticket,” Layzie proposed. Offset is still trying to get his wife Cardi B back, and 21 Savage is probably a bit too busy promoting his I Am < I Was project to take Layzie’s fight request serious, but time will tell where their war of words goes next.

Their dispute is an offshoot of Layzie’s issue with Migos. The rapper took exception with Migos’ repeated affirmations that they are the best rap group ever and ended up trading shots with Offset before taking to the booth for “Let Me Go Migo,” which Savage called “probably the weakest diss song I’ve ever heard in my life. No cap.” Their issue is one of the weirdest to pop up in 2018, and doesn’t seem destined for any positive resolution. Hopefully, it’s dropped with the New Year’s ball.