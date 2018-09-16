LeBron and Savannah James’ anniversary celebration continued through the weekend with even more surprise musical guests as Travis Scott and rising star Sheck Wes both turned up to perform at the couple’s party alongside LeBron’s old Cleveland teammates. LeBron surprised Savannah with a sensuous, private serenade courtesy of Canadian crooner Daniel Caesar for their intimate, at-home celebration, but for their extended celebration, they invited the raging rappers to get the party started. LeBron himself shared the story via Instagram Stories, complete with his kids exchanging awed, excited glances at the musical stars.

While there were plenty of NBA stars physically present, one future basketball star wasn’t in attendance but his presence filled the room as Sheck Wes performed his viral his “Sheck Wes.” Travis Scott nailed his own performance of Astroworld standout “Sicko Mode,” although his and LeBron’s mutual friend Drake was nowhere to be found to perform his catchy half of the turn-up anthem.

LeBron’s developed almost as big of a reputation as a master A&R for up-and-coming rappers as he has for tearing down rims and drawing the ire of conservative pundits of late, with his co-sign becoming instrumental to the rise of numerous viral hit stars, including tracks from Tee Grizzley, Meek Mill, and Nipsey Hussle.