A New Leon Bridges Song, ‘You Don’t Know,’ Debuts In An Ad For The New Sonos One Smart Speaker

04.25.18 2 hours ago

Leon Bridges is one of the most talented people in music, period. He’s set to prove that once again with his forthcoming Good Things album, which is set to release on May 4. The title is a pretty fair assessment of what we can expect to hear on the project. We’ve already heard three songs, “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” “Bad Bad News,” and “Beyond.” Now, we’re being introduced to “You Don’t Know,” the glorious song he debuted today as part of an ad campaign for the Sonos One Smart speaker. A bit of the sunny-sounding song can be heard at the end of both commercials.

The Sonos One joins an increasingly-crowded market of Smart speakers, and Sonos comes out swinging at their competitors in both new spots. In the first commercial, a woman tries to get a playlist going – but instead receives information on everything she didn’t ask for from a glowing speaker until she’s overwhelmed.

The second commercial showcases a floating, super hi-tech speaker that looks nice, but doesn’t know how to access any of the streaming services – not even to play a “lit mixtape.” Sonos quickly juxtaposed with the listener enjoying their Sonos One, highlighting what they hope is a simpler listening experience for music lovers. Instead of billing itself as a voice-enabled one-stop-shop, the Sonos banks on being nothing but a vessel for good music. Just like Leon.

